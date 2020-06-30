CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect stood charged with attempted murder Tuesday after police said he shot at a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway over the weekend.
Around 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police received a call from someone who said their car was shot multiple times while driving on the Bishop Ford near 130th Street.
The victim provided information for the car from which the shots were fired, and the information was dispatched to multiple police agencies, state police said.
About half an hour later, Chicago Police notified state police about a crash that had occurred in the city involving the victim’s vehicle and the vehicle from which the shots were fired, state police said.
Christopher Smothers, 32, was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered, state police said.
On Monday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved attempted murder charges against Smothers, and his bond was set at $100,000, state police said.