CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Wheaton were searching for burglary suspects Tuesday morning.
There was a large police presence at 1800 E Roosevelt Road near the intersection of Roosevelt and Lambert.
UPDATE: Police cleared the area. Residents in the area of 1800 E Roosevelt are no longer being asked to stay in their homes. There is no threat to the community. Police will continue to investigate, as suspects were not apprehended. Report suspicious incidents by calling 9-1-1.
— City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 30, 2020
Police have cleared the scene and said residents no longer need to stay in their homes.
This is a developing story.