DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:burglary, Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Wheaton were searching for burglary suspects Tuesday morning.

There was a large police presence at 1800 E Roosevelt Road near the intersection of Roosevelt and Lambert.

Police have cleared the scene and said residents no longer need to stay in their homes.

This is a developing story. 