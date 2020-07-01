CHICAGO (CBS) — Sweltering heat with minimal rain chances will be a common theme for Chicago for the next week.
A high pressure system is blocking any significant weather systems from reaching the Chicago area, so only high clouds from a disturbance to the west have been able to drift into the western suburbs.
A stray shower is possible in that area until after dark, and then things should be quiet through the night, with temperatures falling to around 70.
Heat will continue to build through the next seven days, with only minimal chances for showers or storms.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s every day for the next week, with overnight lows also staying warm, in the low 70s.
We’re also expecting poor air quality tomorrow, as an Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Thursday in parts of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. Active children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity due to the combination of heat and air pollution.
