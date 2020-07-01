CHICAGO (CBS) —While Chicago’s coronavirus cases have been declining, some neighborhoods are hit harder than others.
On Wednesday, city health officials held a virtual meeting with economic leaders to discuss the city’s recovery efforts from COVID-19 and helping individual communities.
“So if there’s a zip code, where we see even a slight increase in cases or positivity, we’re working very fast to make sure we’re driving resources there,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department Of Public Health. “That we’re working with community leaders to not let any one part of Chicago start to have new problems with COVID-19.”
Here’s a look at the latest Illinois coronavirus numbers: 724 new cases reported Tuesday along with 23 more related deaths.
The highest number in Cook County: 11. Kane County had three.