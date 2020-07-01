CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is trying to find two men wanted in a bank robbery.
Agents say they may have robbed the Citibank near 87th and Stony Island on the evening of June 1.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI. Tips can be reported anonymously to (312)421-6700 or online at fbi.gov/tips.
