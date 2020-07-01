CHCAGO (CBS)– New laws are taking effect in Indiana on Wednesday.
It is now illegal to have a cell phone in your hands while driving in Indiana. The new state law says you can only use your phone with hands-free or voice command technology while behind the wheel.
In addition, stores will now face tougher penalties for selling smoking or vaping products to people under 21 years old.
There’s also a new marriage law. If you are under 18 and want to get married in Indiana, you now need permission from a judge.