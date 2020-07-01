CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois and Chicago’s minimum wage hikes are in effect.
In Chicago, the minimun wage will rise from $13 to $13.50 an hour for businesses with 4 to 20 employees. For bigger businesses with over 21 employees, the minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour.
For employees under 18, the minimum wage is increasing from $7.75 to $10 an hour in Chicago.
For the rest of Illinois, the minimum wage will be rising from $9.25 to $10 an hour. Suburban Cook County’s minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour.
Towns can opt out of the increases.
In addition, tipped workers are seeing a pay increase. Tipped workers in the restaurant business will go from $6.40 to $8.10 an hour. Depending on the size of the business, the minimum could increase.
Chicago’s Fair Workweek law is also taking effect and is designed to protect workers from sudden changes in their schedules. Employers have to post work schedules at least two weeks in advance.