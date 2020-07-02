CHICAGO (CBS) — A COVID-19 vaccine trial that was supposed to start in Chicago next Thursday is now delayed.
CBS 2 first reported the call for volunteers last month, but now a researcher for the Moderna vaccine says the testing at the University of Illinois at Chicago won’t start until the end of the month at the earliest.
He says they are still waiting for FDA approval and making sure they have enough doses of the vaccine and the placebo.
UIC hopes to test 1,000 people in hard hit neighborhoods like Pilsen, Little Village and Englewood.