CHICAGO (CBS) — A truckload of illegal fireworks and explosives was taken off the streets in Kane County. Police started investigating after a dramatic rise in complaints about large fireworks being launched.
Undercover detectives found the fireworks for sale on social media and eventually tracked down the source — an Elgin man and an Aurora man who police say were selling the dangerous explosives from makeshift storefronts.
CBS 2 has been investigating fireworks complaints, and there has been a huge increase during the pandemic.
In Chicago records show more than 7,000 911 calls about fireworks during the first half of the year. That is a 700% jump compared to last year.