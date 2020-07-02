CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 869 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths.
The new figures bring the total case number to 144,882 since the virus was identified, and 6,987 deaths in 101 Illinois counties.
The latest deaths include a man in his 40s, two women and a man in their 50s, a woman and four men in their 60s, three women and four men in their 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, and six women and one man in their 90s in Cook County.
The deaths also include one man in his 80s in DeKalb County, one woman in her 80s in DuPage County, one woman in her 70s in Kane County, two women and one man in their 70s in Lake County, one woman in her 70s in St. Clair County, and one woman in her 80s in Winnebago County.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,262 tests for a total of 1,666,317. The preliminary positivity rate from June 25 to July 1 is 2.6 percent.