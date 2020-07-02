BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Residents of Barrington Hills on Thursday evening had a chance to learn more about a plan to move 25 Black and Brown boys from Chicago to their community.
InZone Project founder Terrance Wallace said the plan to bring the boys to a mansion in Barrington Hills for a better education and a better life has run into red tape recently.
On Thursday night, he hosted a virtual town hall meeting for Barrington Hills residents.
“I don’t want to fight,” Wallace said at the town hall on Zoom. “I just want a safe place for me and my boys to live and a community that will embrace them.”
Some of the young men Wallace helped dropped in at the town hall to share their stories.
Wallace plans to move 25 boys from disadvantaged Chicago neighborhoods to a home in Barrington Hills on Aug. 1.
Wallace is the legal guardian of all the boys, and said he first contacted village leaders in 2018 about the plan.
But the move hit red tape this week when the village board decided Wallace’s proposal was a “group home” that needed approval from the zoning committee.
Wallace believes the delays are racially motivated.