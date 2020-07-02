LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The number of reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Lake County ranks among the highest in a single day since the outrbreak of the pandemic and accounts for a quarter the the newly reported infections in the state, according to state health data released Thursday.

The 113 new COVID-19 cases ranks as the fourth-highest reported in a day and is the worst since the 115 reported cases on June 2. The worst single day case number came on May 27 (145 cases). While state health experts caution against reading too much into a single day numbers, the county’s seven-day average rose to 55 cases a day, compared with 45 cases over the previous seven day period. In early June, the county was reporting 20 to 30 cases a day, which doesn’t include the June 2 number.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests in Lake County is currently, 12.4%–well above the state’s average of 9.3%. The numbers come as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that the state would pause a full reopening, originally scheduled for July 4, until July 17. He noted a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations. Holcomb also pleaded with Hoosiers to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing. The state launched a “Mask Up” campaign on Wednesday, illustrating concern that people weren’t following the recommendation to slow the spread of the virus. The state does not require masks in public, but highly recommends that Hoosiers wear them.