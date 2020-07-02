CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 45,249 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 22 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

There were 1,427,000 new claims filed across the U.S. last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 46,005 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 15 in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 44,694 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 8 in Illinois. There were 1,508,000 new claims filed across the country during the week of June 8.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 44,814 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 1 in Illinois.

There were 1,542,000 new claims filed across the country during the week of June 1.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 46,522 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 25 in Illinois.

CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.

CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.