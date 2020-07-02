CHICAGO (CBS)– The city is ramping up enforcement of Phase 4 guidelines by making sure people are following social distancing rules.
Millennium Park is one of the places where the city is taking extra steps. Circles have been painted in the lawn, giving people enough room to spread out and still stay away from others.
Starting Thursday, the city intends to make sure businesses are following Phase 4 rules.
For bars and restaurants, that means limiting indoor capacity to 25% or just 50 people. They must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and find a way to control lines of people waiting outside.
The city says much of those rules were ignored last weekend.
So, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will start issuing citations with fines of up to $10,000.
For violations related to social distancing, capacity limits and face coverings it can also immediately close businesses not following the rules.
Since last month, the Business Affairs Department says it’s received more than 700 complaints.