CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another is in serious condition after a rollover crash near the West Pullman neighborhood.
Police said the crash took place near 115th Street and Lowe Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was driving a Ford SUV when the vehicle swerved into the westbound lane and struck a Honda Civic.
The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 30-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
Police are investigating this crash.
This is a developing story.