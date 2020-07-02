DOWNLOAD NEW APP
Don't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Menu
Videos
Cubs' Quintana Cuts Thumb Washing Dishes, Undergoes Surgery
Chicago Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes and is out indefinitely. Katie Johnston reports.
25 minutes ago
Chicago Weather: Sunshine Through The Weekend
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the forecast.
2 hours ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
U.S. Supreme Court Won't Hear Abortion Clinic 'Buffer Zone' Cases From Chicago, Harrisburg
The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.
IDES Woes Continue To Plague The Unemployed; 'It's Frustrating'
"Over a thousand times. It's frustrating. Meanwhile the bills are coming in. I've got to have money to pay those bills. It's just nerve racking."
Willis Tower Skydeck Reopening On July 3
The Skydeck at Willis Tower is reopening on Friday.
Lake County, Indiana COVID-19 Continues To Surge; A Quarter Of New Cases Reported There
The number of reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Lake County ranks among the highest in a single day since the outrbreak of the pandemic and accounts for a quarter the the newly reported infections in the state, according to state health data released Thursday.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
Sports
Featured Sports
'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'
The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.
Cubs' Quintana Cuts Thumb Washing Dishes, Undergoes Surgery
Cubs Pitching Coach Tommy Hottovy Gets Emotional As He Talks About Experience Of Having Had COVID-19
Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy teared up when he announced he recently had COVID-19.
White Sox Will Now Face Cardinals, Not Yankees, In Game At Field Of Dreams
It remains unclear whether fans would be allowed at the game at a new 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in an Iowa cornfield.
'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.
Red Stars Teammates Julie Ertz, Casey Short Say Soul-Searching Led To Vulnerability On Field In Season Opener
Short sobbed as she was held by Ertz before Chicago's match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
'The Simple Answer Is A Button': Orland Park Resident Spreading Messages Of Unity, Support
An Orland Park resident is proving the simple act of wearing a button can make a huge impact.
Apartments For Rent in Chicago: What Will $1,100 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?
The Cheapest Apartments For Rent In The Loop, Chicago
So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Loop look like these days — and what might you get for the price?
Time For A Career Change? Health Care Experiencing Strong Job Growth In Chicago
Chicago's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth.
6 Perfect Pups To Adopt Now In Chicago
There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Chicago.
Industry Spotlight: Insurance Companies Hiring Big In Chicago
Chicago's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now
Test Post
July 2, 2020 at 12:10 pm