CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured after a fight led to a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to police, two men were standing on a sidewalk, in the 7400 block of Coles Avenue, when they got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man who displayed a handgun and fired shots.
The incident took place just before 3 a.m.
Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot. He is in fair condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and is now listed in serious condition.
No one is in custody.
This incident is under investigation.