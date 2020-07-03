DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured after a fight led to a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, two men were standing on a sidewalk, in the 7400 block of Coles Avenue, when they got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man who displayed a handgun and fired shots.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot. He is in fair condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and is now listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

This incident is under investigation.

 