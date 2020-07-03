CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of cars lined up in suburban Bridgeview for a first-of-its kind fireworks show Friday night. The parking lot at SeatGeek Stadium filled up fast for the social distancing celebration.

This is obviously a little different than how people in Bridgeview are used to watching the fireworks on picnic blankets on the grass in a park, but the parking lot outside the stadium transformed into a concrete park pretty quickly. And staying in cars didn’t keep people from enjoying the view.

Just two kids Sitting on their car for a drive-in Fourth of July in a pandemic Trying to reach their hands to the sky to grab the fireworks. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VC7QLYbElB — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 4, 2020

There were trunk buffets. The lines, concession stands, and even DJ booths were almost all enjoyed on wheels.

“We’re the, for a lack of a better word, the only show in town,” said Bridgeview Chief of Police Ricardo Mancha.

There goes the concession stand on wheels Bridgeview’s Drive-In Fireworks is bringing the food to the people in their cars 😂 (The drivers’ masks stayed on)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Y4iyosMlHo — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 4, 2020

He said the fireworks show would go on but with adjustments for the pandemic to keep everyone safe.

While the fireworks went off inside SeatGeek Stadium, 3,700 cars were allowed in the parking lot outside. And people got creative.

“Didn’t want to be trapped sitting in the car, so I though it would be nicer to have some fresh air, sit out in the sun,” Michael Golm said as he sat in a camping chair in his truck bed.

Open trunks and picnic blankets were allowed as long as masks were on when walking around. But Bridgeview police weren’t handing out any fines if they weren’t

“it’s more of an educational thing than anything else,” said Mancha. “Ask them to think of the other people here.”

Friday night they planned to show a drive-in style movie starting at midnight as well as just another creative way to spend time with family during a pandemic.