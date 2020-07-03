CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 7,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, as virus cases have now been confirmed in all 102 counties.
Scott County, in west-central Illinois, had been the last county without a confirmed COVID-19 case until Friday, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the county’s first case.
According to IDPH, officials have confirmed 868 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 18 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 145,750 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 102 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 7,005 deaths.
As of Friday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,700,635 virus tests, including 34,318 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 2.6%, according to IDPH.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.
As of Thursday night, 1,349 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 334 in intensive care, and 164 on ventilators.