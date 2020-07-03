DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rocko is the PAWS Dog of the Week and he’s a sweet boy all around!

He’s a Dachshund Rat Terrier. Rocko loves going on walks outdoors and playing with his favorite toy. He’s happiest with adults and not children and not with other dogs.

Rocko’s foster family mention he does a funny dance when you scratch the right spot. Rocko would love to find a home where he can feel the love that he deserves.

Rocko, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available at PAWS Chicago through its virtual adoption process.

Now through July 4, barbeque fans and animal lovers can support homeless pets. For each order placed at Smoke Daddy, Merrick Pet Care will make a $10 donation to PAWS Chicago, up to $10,000. You can spoil your pets with a special doggy bag.