'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.

Cubs' Quintana Cuts Thumb Washing Dishes, Undergoes Surgery

Cubs Pitching Coach Tommy Hottovy Gets Emotional As He Talks About Experience Of Having Had COVID-19Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy teared up when he announced he recently had COVID-19.

White Sox Will Now Face Cardinals, Not Yankees, In Game At Field Of DreamsIt remains unclear whether fans would be allowed at the game at a new 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in an Iowa cornfield.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

Red Stars Teammates Julie Ertz, Casey Short Say Soul-Searching Led To Vulnerability On Field In Season OpenerShort sobbed as she was held by Ertz before Chicago's match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.