CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of armed carjackings have prompted a community alert in Wilmette.
Police said the latest incident happened Thursday just after 8 a.m. A woman reported she was approached by three men as she exited her vehicle at the Glencoe Golf Club.
“One of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded possession of her vehicle, while the other two threw her to the ground,” Police said in a written release. “The three then entered her vehicle but were unable to start it, so they fled on foot into Forest Preserve District of Cook County property near the Skokie Lagoons.”
Anyone with information regarding the recent incidents is asked to contact Wilmette police.