CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball is going to be the real test of how safely sports can resume. Friday the Cubs and Sox took the first steps toward getting back on the field.
With the baseball season starting in a different world, all baseball fans are hoping they can pull this off safely.
The Sox got their first workout in with coaches wearing masks, though players, for the most part, weren’t
At both Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field, they were trying to emphasize social distancing on the field, even breaking into different groups to not have too many players in one area.
Anthony Rizzo, a cancer survivor, did have on a mask for part of the day’s workout. He said he didn’t hesitate to return, and the players seemed mostly comfortable with the precautions taken.
Major League Baseball announced the result of the first round of COVID-19 testing, which returned 38 positive tests out of 3,000. Of those 31 were players.