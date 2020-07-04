CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after being injured in a crash on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.
At least two dozen officers showed up to Stroger Hospital where the officers were taken as paramedics took the injured officers into the emergency room.
The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Road in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The officers were going west on Chicago Avenue through the intersection when they saw another car losing control and had to swerve to avoid hitting that car, police said. The squad car crashed into a light pole in front of the gas station.
Police said one may have injuries to his leg, but there was no information immediately available on the second officer’s condition.