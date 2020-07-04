CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a hot Fourth of July with high temperatures near 90 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Beach temperatures will be closer to lower 80s.
There will be only slight chances this weekend for a hit or miss thunderstorm but better chances towards the end of next week.
Hot and humid weather will continue through most of the week with highs at least in the lower 90s each day but cooler at the beaches. Next week week will be partly sunny to partly cloudy most of the week with the best chance of scattered storms Thursday or Friday.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 but lower 80s lakefront
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Mild and muggy. Lows in upper 60s
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in lower 90s but lower 80s near lakefront