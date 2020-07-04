CHICAGO (CBS) — After a steamy 4th of July, a steamy Sunday is on tap.
It will be mainly clear and muggy Saturday night, with only slight chance for a hit-or-miss thunderstorm Sunday – but better chances towards the end of next week.
Lows for Saturday night are near 70.
On Sunday, highs will be in the lower 90s, but only in the lower 80s near the lakefront.
It will be partly sunny to partly cloudy most of next week with a scattered afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible.
It will be hot and humid with highs at least in the lower 90s each day, but cooler at the beaches.
The best chance of scattered storms is on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.