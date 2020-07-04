CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 862 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 new deaths.
The new figures bring the total to 146,612 cases since the coronavirus was identified, and 7,014 deaths. All 102 Illinois counties have been affected.
The latest deaths include one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, and woman and one man in their 80s in Cook County.
The figure also includes one man in his 90s in downstate Cass County, one man in his 90s in DuPage County, one man in his 60s in Kane County, and one man in his 40s and one woman in her 80s in Lake County.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,836 test for a total of 1,734,471. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 27 to July 3 is 2.6 percent.