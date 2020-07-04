CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials announced Saturday that 522 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and another six have died of the virus. That brings the total numbers of confirmed cases for the state to 47,432 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,494.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady with nearly 41% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators available, officials said.
A total of 512,288 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 504,153 on Friday.