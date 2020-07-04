JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — It was the 4th of July, but Saturday was also the first day of a massive nurses’ strike at a major Joliet hospital.
In front of AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center on Madison Street in Joliet, 720 nurses picketed Saturday.
The Illinois Nurses Association claims the hospital routinely violates its own policy that caps the number of patients for whom each nurse cares.
The nurses say that puts patients at risk.
The hospital said they made a final offer to the union on Friday.
They say as the strike continues, they are equipped to provide “quality care and service.”