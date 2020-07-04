CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted near the Magnificent Mile early on the morning of the 4th of July.
Around 7:10 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was walking east in the 100 block of Huron Street when she was approached by a white Honda Odyssey minivan, police said.
A man got out and implied he had a weapon and announced a robbery, police said. He took the victim’s personal property and then ordered her into his vehicle, where he forced her into the back seat and sexually assaulted her, police said
The suspect then let the woman out of the van and fled east on Huron Street.
The suspect was described as a Black male 20 to 26 years old, standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build. His hair was pulled back into a short ponytail and he was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 744-8261.