CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday night.
The boy and two men were in the 2800 block of South Keeler shortly before 10:30 p.m. when someone drove by and fired shots.
The 15-year-old was in the alley in the 3000 block of South Tripp and does not know and was not with the other two victims.
The boy was shot in the knee and was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital Sunday morning. A 23-year-old man was shut in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 27-year-old was also taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.