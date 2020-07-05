CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.
The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. The address is in the middle of the park of Garfield Park, but police said the shooting happened in an alley.
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the side and a 19-year-old man was shot in each thigh, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the buttocks and refused treatment, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
As of late Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.