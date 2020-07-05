AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting on the east side of Aurora.
Just after 4 a.m., Aurora police were called to the 100 block of Trask Street for a person shot. Officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman arrived at the hospital shortly afterward with gunshot wounds from the shooting scene, police said.
The 28-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital, while the 18-year-old woman remained hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition Sunday night, police said.
Aurora police have been working to collect forensic evidence from the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.
Callers may also make an anonymous call to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $5,000 to people who provide information leading to arrests or the capture of fugitives.