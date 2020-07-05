CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations. Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed. This is the third weekend in a row a child was shot and killed.

The latest victim is a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the back Saturday night in Englewood. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he died of his wounds. Two other boys, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, were still recovering Sunday morning and both listed in fair condition.

The boys were among eight people shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. near 61st and Carpenter street, according to Chicago police. There was a large gathering in the middle of the street when police say four men walked up and started shooting.

Two victims, a 29-year-old man in fair condition and a 35-year-old man in critical condition, were being treated at St. Bernard Hospital Sunday morning. Four other victims have since died, including the 14-year-old boy and three men who have not been identified yet.

Police also responded to another mass shooting around 1:15 Sunday morning near 15th Street and Millard Avenue in North Lawndale. Police said a group of people were lighting fireworks on the sidewalk when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting towards the crowd.

Six people were shot. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and stomach and died at the hospital. Five other victims, all men between the ages of 27 and 44 are being treated at different hospitals in good to critical condition.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigations. They were canvassing those neighborhoods Sunday morning, hoping to find any surveillance video of the shootings and witnesses who could help them solve the cases.