CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago White Sox players have texted positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday. Both players are asymptomatic.
According to a release, both players who have tested positive have been isolated in Chicago and are being monitored by White Sox staff. Contact tracing is being conducted for both.
Players, staff and front office members were tested as part of Major League Baseball’s return to play health protocols.
The two players will receive followup testing in the coming days and will return to activities when they have recorded consecutive negative tests and “passed appropriate COVID-19 protocols.”
“We cannot comment on the health status of individual players or employees regarding COVID-19, and the players involved requested privacy at this time related to their health situations,” media relations officials for the team said.
The Sox and the Chicago Cubs got their first workouts in Friday.
Major League Baseball announced the result of the first round of COVID-19 testing Friday, which returned 38 positive tests out of 3,000. Of those 31 were players.