DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Bishop Street, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was hospitalized Sunday night after a fire broke out in a house in Auburn Gresham.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire Sunday night in a bungalow at 8737 S. Bishop St. The fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm response, sending more manpower to the scene.

At one point, a mayday call was issued, meaning a firefighter was lost or trapped, but the call was secured and all were accounted for.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue, the Fire Department said. The firefighter’s condition was stabilized.

There were no other injuries, and further details were not available.