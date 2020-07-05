CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was hospitalized Sunday night after a fire broke out in a house in Auburn Gresham.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire Sunday night in a bungalow at 8737 S. Bishop St. The fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm response, sending more manpower to the scene.
At one point, a mayday call was issued, meaning a firefighter was lost or trapped, but the call was secured and all were accounted for.
Still & Box at 8737 S. Bishop has been elevated to a 2-11 for manpower. Earlier Mayday has been secured. One Firefighter taken to hospital with heat related issue in stable condition. No other injuries; No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/MlNEHU4guU
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue, the Fire Department said. The firefighter’s condition was stabilized.
There were no other injuries, and further details were not available.