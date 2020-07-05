CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 639 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.
The new figures bring the total to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths.
The new deaths reported Sunday included one woman and one man in their 60s, and two women and one man in their 80s in Cook County, as well as one man in his 90s in Champaign County.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 27,235 specimens for a total of 1,761,706.
The number of cases and deaths for Sunday is dramatically than recent days. But the Department of Public Health did tweet that state community-based testing sites were closed for the Fourth of July on Saturday.
Happy 4th of July! Be sure to practice the 3 W’s today and everyday. Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance. pic.twitter.com/VKnp7accLx
— IDPH (@IDPH) July 4, 2020
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for the week of June 28-July 4 is 2.6 percent.