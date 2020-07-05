CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials Sunday announced 596 more cases of COVID-19 and an additional six deaths. That brings the total number of cases statewide to 48,008 and the total number of deaths to 2,500.
Another 193 probably deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test on record.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. As of Sunday nearly 42% of ICU bed and 84% of ventilators are available.
To date 521,722 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 512,288 on Saturday.