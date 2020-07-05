CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a woman who was last seen on the Southwest Side, and who suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.
Helen Wilson, 65, was last seen earlier Sunday in the 4400 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said. She was wearing a red T-shirt with blue lettering, and red pants.
Wilson also frequents the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue and the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.
She suffers from dementia and may need medical assistance, and is classified as a high-risk missing person.
Wilson is a white woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.