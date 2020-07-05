CHICAGO (CBS) — Natalia Wallace, 7, was shot and killed in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood as she visited her grandmother for a July 4th party.
Family describes Natalia as “sweet, shy, loving, and good at math.”
Natalia was shot in the forehead as she and other children played in the yard. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition where she later died, police said. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.
This is 7-year-old Natalia Wallace
Sweet, shy, loving, good at math, family tells me
Police said at 7:02 p.m., Natalia was on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of people exited. Those people then took out guns and fired shots her direction, police said.
A 32-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a graze wound to the leg.
Police are looking into whether that man was the target.