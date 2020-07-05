CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned the public about a group of young men who have been robbing people on Chicago Transit Authority trains or platforms along the Red Line from Lincoln Park to River North.
The reported robberies all occurred in the evening hours this past Thursday.
Police said the assailants approach victims on CTA trains or platforms and demand people’s personal property. If the victims refuse, the assailants attack them and take their property by force, police said.
Police said the robberies happened at addresses that correspond to the Fullerton Red-Brown-Purple Line station, the Grand/State Red Line station, and the Clark/Division Red Line station.
There are two to five male suspects around 19 years old, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.