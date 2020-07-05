CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters sent a message on wheels Sunday as they bicycled throughout the Southeast Side.
The protesters decided the march by bicycle was the best way to bring together their communities.
“We all one family, and the faster we can understand that, the faster we can start talking about a common ground, and create a common solution to the problems that we’re facing,” said community activist Samuel Corona.
Organizers said the “bike out” showed their anger over racial injustice, and also two specific moves by the city.
One was the ruling keeping police officers in Chicago Public Schools, and the other was the approval of a permit allowing scrap metal recycler General Iron to move to the Southeast Side from its current location on Clifton Avenue near the North Branch of the Chicago River.
The ride began at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 86th Street and Commercial Avenue in South Chicago, and ended more than six miles away at 131st Street and Exchange Avenue in Hegewisch.
It followed the same route of other peaceful marches, designed to unite Southeast Side neighbors.