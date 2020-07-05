CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and a woman was shot in both legs when a man fired shots through a door in an apartment building in West Rogers Park early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at 12:58 a.m. in a building in the 7400 block of North Artesian Avenue, police said.
The girl and the 48-year-old woman were standing in the hallway of an apartment building when a man fired shots through the door and struck them both, police said.
The girl was grazed in the hand and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.
The woman was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.
There were no reports of anyone in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.