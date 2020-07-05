Two White Sox Players Test Positive For COVID-19Two Chicago White Sox players have texted positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday. Both players are asymptomatic.

White Sox And Cubs Take Safety Precautions As Workouts BeginBaseball is going to be the real test of how safely sports can resume. Friday the Cubs and Sox took the first steps toward getting back on the field.

Chicago Cubs, White Sox Practice In Scorching Heat With COVID-19 PrecautionsObviously this version of camp much different than things were back in Arizona in March. Players all had to go through an intake process that included COVID-19 testing.

White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Misses Start Of Summer Camp Due To Personal MatterKopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.

'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.

Cubs' Quintana Cuts Thumb Washing Dishes, Undergoes Surgery