CHICAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the hand Sunday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said the teen was walking in the 2900 block of South Federal Street around 10:45 p.m. when two men approached him. Police said on man fired shots, striking the 15-year-old in the hand.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
The offenders fled the scene and are not in custody.
Nearly 80 people have been shot since Friday. Fifteen of the shootings were fatal and twelve of the shooting victims were under age 18.