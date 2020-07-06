CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot early Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, and one of them later died.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.
Two men, both 38, were in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots and struck them both police said.
One man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
The other was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.
The victims were driving a Chevrolet Malibu and crashed into a parked car after being shot, police said.
No one was in custody Monday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.