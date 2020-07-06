CHICAGO (CBS) — After warning Chicago businesses last week that more strict enforcement of social distancing requirements was coming, city officials said they issued 10 citations to five businesses over the Independence Day weekend — each with a fine of up to $10,000 — and shut down a lakefront cruise operation for “blatantly ignoring the reopening requirements.”
Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city officials warned they would be cracking down on bars and other businesses that ignored the city’s capacity limits during Phase 4 of the reopening plan, by allowing too many people to gather in one place, going so far as to close down businesses for particularly egregious violations.
On Monday, the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said, while the vast majority of businesses complied with social distancing rules, BACP investigators, Chicago Police, Fire Department inspectors, and Buildings Department inspectors responded to complaints at bars and restaurants in entertainment districts in River North, Wrigleyville, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, and others.
In all, the city conducted 49 investigations of complaints over the holiday weekend, and issued a total of 10 citations to five businesses, each with a fine of up to $10,000. The city also shut down Chicago Lakefront Cruises for showing “egregious disregard for the health and safety of their employees and customers by blatantly ignoring the reopening requirements.”
Chicago Lakefront Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since the start of Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan on June 3, officials have conducted 450 investigations into complaints about businesses violating reopening guidelines. BACP has issued 75 warnings or notices, along with 14 citations.
“The City will continue to ensure a cautious and safe reopening through strict enforcement of the phase four guidelines,” a BACP spokesperson stated in an email.