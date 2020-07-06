CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is hoping for new information on two sisters who went missing 19 years ago.
The family of Tionda and Diamond Bradley is holding a gathering at 5:30 Monday night at Taylor Park at 48th and State.
There are newly produced images of what the sisters could look like today.
The girls were just 10 and three when they disappeared from their apartment in the Oakland neighborhood. Their mother was at work at the time.
Anyone who is planning to attend the Monday gathering is being asked to wear a face mask.