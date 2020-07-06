DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire at 8737 S. Bishop Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to fire officials, a firefighter was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a heat-related issue.

This is a developing story. 