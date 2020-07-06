CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Crews responded to the fire at 8737 S. Bishop Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Still & Box at 8737 S. Bishop has been elevated to a 2-11 for manpower. Earlier Mayday has been secured. One Firefighter taken to hospital with heat related issue in stable condition. No other injuries; No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/MlNEHU4guU
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 6, 2020
According to fire officials, a firefighter was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a heat-related issue.
This is a developing story.