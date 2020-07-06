CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pulled from the water Monday evening from a beach in Evanston.
The Evanston Fire Department said the Clark Street Beach near the Northwestern University campus was closed, and lifeguards were trying to get people out of the water with the help of police, when they noticed somebody was not swimming properly around 8:30 p.m.
The lifeguard and fire department got him out.
The fire department said its first responders started CPR and took the man to local hospital.
The man’s condition and further details were not immediately available.