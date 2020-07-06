CHICAGO (CBS) — Drive-in movies and live music are coming to Soldier Field this summer.
Starting Wednesday, “Chi-Together” will host a series of drive-in movies at the south lot at Soldier Field.
Spaces will be available for approximately 375 cars, with seating allowed in, on, or in front of vehicles. A limited number of tickets also will be available for pedestrians, in groups of up to six. All tickets must be purchased in advance at chi-together.com.
The lot will open at 7 p.m. each night, with live music and entertainment before each movie, which will start around 8:30 p.m.
There will also be multiple socially-distanced restrooms, sanitation stations, and 8-foot social distancing enforcement. Free popcorn will be provided for anyone with a ticket, and other food and beverages also will be sold at concessions stands.
This week’s movies include Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Thursday, Fast & Furious on Friday, Grease on Saturday, and Shrek on Sunday.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Donations of dry and canned goods also will be collected at every screening. Donors can enter to win giveaways, future tickets, and other prizes.