DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Cicero, driver struck, Stevenson Expressway, Tow Truck

CHICAGO (CBS)– A tow truck driver is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while changing a tire on the Stevenson Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck was pulled over on the northbound right shoulder at Cicero where the tow truck driver was responding. Police said the tow truck driver was out of his vehicle when he was struck by the car.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the car that struck the tow truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. 