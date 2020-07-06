CHICAGO (CBS)– A tow truck driver is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while changing a tire on the Stevenson Expressway.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck was pulled over on the northbound right shoulder at Cicero where the tow truck driver was responding. Police said the tow truck driver was out of his vehicle when he was struck by the car.
Bad crash blocks the 2 right lanes IB Stevenson at Cicero. Just before 3am a tow truck driver was hit while assisting a semi with a flat tire.Tow truck driver is in critical condition, driver of the car had minor injuries. Delay starts past 1st Ave. pic.twitter.com/bNJl02u6yz
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) July 6, 2020
The incident took place just before 3 a.m. Monday.
The driver of the car that struck the tow truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story.